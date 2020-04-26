The back-to-work math gets messy for America’s newly unemployed

Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Showers, with winds diminishing overnight. Low 38F. NE winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Showers, with winds diminishing overnight. Low 38F. NE winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible.