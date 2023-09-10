The incredible shrinking energy use of a lightbulb

A worker demonstrates various LED lightbulbs. Udit Kulshrestha/Bloomberg

Last month, new lighting energy efficiency rules took hold in the U.S., requiring new light fixtures to provide at least 45 lumens per watt of electrical input. While that does not ban incandescent bulbs per se, it has set a standard that is effectively impossible for them to meet. It also ends the familiar illumination device dating back to Thomas Edison.

The new rule is not as dramatic as it might sound — 45 lumens per watt is actually well below the efficiency of light-emitting diodes. LEDs are about nine times more efficient than old incandescent bulbs. Forty-seven percent of U.S. homes use mostly or only LED illumination already. It wasn’t the case just a decade ago, but consumers in the U.S. are now tilting toward LEDs and away from every other light source.

