Great white sharks are thriving in Monterey Bay

A white shark swimming through a school of mackerel in the Pacific Ocean. Getty Images

More than half of the world’s ocean has changed colors in the past 20 years, a phenomenon that is likely driven by climate change, according to a study published Wednesday in the journal Nature.

The study, which analyzes decades’ worth of satellite data, found that 56% of the global ocean — a territory larger than the total land area on Earth — experienced color change between 2002 and 2022. While the researchers didn’t identify an overall pattern, tropical ocean regions near the Equator seem to have become steadily greener over time.

