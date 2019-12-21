LOWVILLE — A century after Prohibition, the era will get a nod with a twist in Lewis County: sponsors of the Roaring 2020s Benefit Gala on New Year’s Eve have organized a “Safe Bus” to bring people to and from a list of local establishments and the Gala, so there will be no personal prohibition required to get home safely.
Revelers are encouraged to get out their flapper fringe and fedoras to usher in the new decade in partial or full costume, ready to cut a mean rug to music mixed by the NNY DJ Guy at Tug Hill Vineyards from 7:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. for the prohibition-busting bash.
“It’s been a hundred years since Prohibition,” said event co-organizer Brittany Davis of the Lewis County Emerging Professionals. “We already know of a lot of people who will be coming as gangsters or flappers.”
In keeping with the Prohibition-era theme, kegs of “mystery beer” will be on tap for dollar drafts. Mrs. Davis said at least one will be Utica Club, the first beer to be licensed for sale after Prohibition ended in 1933. Beer will be served until it’s gone.
The venue’s downstairs space will be transformed into a speakeasy that, psst, you’ll need a password to get into, see?
Get the password, go in and grab some “giggle water” that will, according to the speakeasy organizer and Emerging Professionals member Dan Myers, include bourbons and whiskeys but not a lot of homemade hooch.
“We don’t want anybody going blind,” Mr. Myers said.
Tickets include hors d’oeuvres, a drink “on the house” and a sparkling wine toast at the stroke of midnight, and cost $45 per person or $80 for a couple in advance and $50 per person at the door.
Roaring revelers around the county will also have the opportunity to enjoy themselves without worrying about getting “zozzled” and finding a safe ride home.
Lewis County is contributing about $350 for a Safe Ride bus making northern and southern loops, picking people up and dropping them off for free to a number of bars, clubs, restaurants and central locations around the county, including the gala, until the wee hours of the morning.
“It doesn’t have to be to and from the gala. It could be from your home to the library and back if that’s where you want to go, but the route connects some of the more central or popular locations in the area,” said Emerging Professionals gala committee member Ryan Piche.
Tom Spaulding of State Farm will be contributing the $1 fare for everyone who rides the bus that night.
In addition to providing a fun option for New Year’s Eve, all proceeds from the gala will be donated to the Renee Beyer-United Way Fund.
Ms. Beyer was a county planner and “huge advocate for community initiatives,” according to information provided about the event.
After her untimely death in 2013, the United Way of Northern New York gave a gift of $2,500 to create the fund and the Northern New York Community Foundation added $10,000 as a “challenge” grant, according to the United Way’s webpage.
The Community Foundation administers the fund which is currently up to $50,000, however, Emerging Professionals President McKenzie Lyndaker said the group hopes to raise that number closer to the $100,000 needed for the fund to offer grants in the county.
The Gala is jointly sponsored by the Lewis County Emerging Professionals and Doubleplay Community Center with sponsorship from Tug Hill Vineyards and Carthage Savings and Loan.
For more information or to purchase advance tickets, go to the Emerging Professionals website at lewiscountyep.com. For the complete bus schedule go to http://wdt.me/pnkFKB. Questions by email write to mckenzie@lewiscountyep.com or by phone at 315-376-3014. Press 1 for Mrs. Davis.
