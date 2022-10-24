BLOOMINGDALE — Firefighters from seven local departments smashed out the windows on a school bus Tuesday night. Then, they took sawsalls to the metal frames, wound a chain through the roof and activated a winch, peeling the roof of the bright yellow bus off like a banana skin.
Firefighters from several agencies, including Lake Placid, Saranac Lake, Bloomingdale and Paul Smiths-Gabriels fire departments were taking a class run by state instructors on vehicle extrications from buses at the Bloomingdale fire station.
They all seemed pretty excited as they dismantled the bus. It was sort of a rare occasion. Bloomingdale Volunteer Fire Department Chief Tim Woodruff said they get to work on buses around every five years.
“Obviously, school bus rescue is important,” Lake Placid Volunteer Fire Department Capt. Jennifer Marshall said. “But also, in preparation for the (Lake Placid 2023 FISU) Games, people are going to be transported on buses, so it’s a class that we got kind of as a preventative measure, so we know what we are doing should something happen.”
This was the first time Marshall said she’s worked on a school bus.
“The structure is totally different,” she said.
Buses are built safer for passengers than most other vehicles, Marshall said, so firefighters need to know exactly where to cut to open up doors or the roof and get people out.
The buses were donations from the AuSable Valley Central School and a north country junkyard.
