The tradition lives on

CARTHAGE — A highlight of autumn is the harvesting of crops especially apples. For decades it has been a Ashcroft family tradition to utilize the abundance of apples to make apple cider and memories using a homemade press.
Recently, the family of Darren and Lori Ashcroft, picked apples in Mexico along with Michelle Higman, Chelsea Ashcroft, Kaitlyn Johnson and their children. Making it a family fun day, the children rode horses and played in the bouncy house after picking Cortland apples.
Returning to Carthage, the group, joined by Katie Palladino and Marguerite Ashcroft, pressed a bushel of apples to make two gallons of fresh cider. The group partook in fresh donuts washed down with samples of the fresh cider.
According to a Carthage Republican Tribune article from 1993, the press, inherited by Mr. Ashcorft’s father Michael, was made by the late Edwin Egnew, a former employee of Carthage Machine Company. The amateur woodworker, made press of solid maple.
To process the cider, the whole apples are placed in a holding box at the top of the press. With turns of a crank, the grinder chops the apples into smaller pieces. From the grinder, the apple pieces fall into the slatted wooden holding tank, which is covered with a screened cloth strainer. In the final step, a screw mechanism presses the juice out of the apples.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.