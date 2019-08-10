Watertown High School graduate Keith W. Swensen laughed and then paused to think a bit when asked if attending the Woodstock Festival, “Three days of peace and music,” taught him any life lessons.
“I guess the life lesson would be, ‘Usually things turn out OK,’” he said.
Mr. Swensen was one of about 450,000 young people who, from Aug. 15 to 18, 1969, flocked to Max Yasgur’s 600-acre, Sullivan County dairy farm in Bethel for an “Aquarian Exposition” music festival of 32 acts that was expected to attract 50,000 fans. Weather caused the festival to stretch into Monday morning, the 18th. It was closed by Jimi Hendrix, who performed from 9 to 11 a.m.
On Wednesday, Aug. 13, 60,000 people had already arrived. On Aug. 14, roads leading into the festival became clogged. Helicopters brought musicians to the stage area and festival-goers abandoned vehicles and walked to the site.
The PBS/”American Experience” documentary, “Woodstock: Three Days That Defined a Generation,” which premiered Aug. 6, called the festival “The defining moment of the counterculture revolution.”
Director Barak Goodman said that during Woodstock’s three days, the values of “peace and love” championed by the counterculture were put to the test in the “miserable conditions” at the event.
“For a surprising number of people, the brief encounter with sacrifice, cooperation and generosity changed their lives,” Mr. Goodman said in a news release. “I think Woodstock continues to inspire because the grace demonstrated there was real and enduring.”
For Mr. Swensen, a 1968 WHS graduate, it all became real when a friend of his approached him and mentioned a music festival happening downstate.
“He said, ‘How would you like to go?’” Mr. Swensen said in a phone interview from his home in the Albany area. “I knew little about it. I think he showed me something out of a newspaper or a magazine. I said, “Sure — why not?’”
Mr. Swensen was working at the time at Weston’s Shoppers City in Watertown and was between college semesters. He dropped out of Jefferson Community College and planned to attend Suffolk Community College in the fall.
Mr. Swensen and three friends drove the 250 miles to Bethel. Over the years, he’s lost touch with the trio.
They arrived on Friday, Aug. 15.
“We had to park next to a road quite a ways from the venue,” Mr. Swensen said. “It was a long walk to get there.”
There was no complaining about the trek.
“There were no bad vibes,” Mr. Swensen said. “It was time to walk — ‘How far is it? And let’s just go.’”
The four had tickets, but by that time, no tickets were needed. The large crowds literally created a free for all.
Once they settled in at the festival, the four realized how “totally unprepared” they were.
“We just showed up,” Mr. Swensen said. “I think we had some food and drink with us, but nothing to last three days. We were expecting to buy something there.”
That unpreparedness was largely what led his three friends to tell him on Saturday, Aug. 16, that they were heading back home to Watertown.
“I stayed there by myself and had a good time,” Mr. Swensen said. “Looking back in my advanced age now, I kind of wonder how I survived. The only thing I really remember drinking was one can of hot Coca-Cola. I know people were offering me a snack here and there.”
One of those snacks was a brownie. The woman who offered it told Mr. Swensen: “Don’t worry. It’s organic.”
“And I’m thinking, I had never heard organic used that way before,” Mr. Swensen said. “My thought was, ‘Of course it’s organic. It’s not inorganic.’ It was my first introduction to organic food.”
Mr. Swensen has a vivid memory of a storm arriving at the festival. It was just after Englishman Joe Cocker finished his set. He was the first to perform on the festival’s Sunday and was hardly known at the time. But the Beatles’ song he closed with, “With a Little Help From My Friends,” became a legendary performance and boosted his career.
Before singing it, Mr. Cocker, who died in 2014, told the crowd, “The only thing I can say, as I’ve said to many people, is this title puts it all into focus. Remember it.”
“I was standing on top of the rim of that whole natural amphitheater and watching,” Mr. Swensen said. “That first gust of wind that comes up with a thunderstorm? I could see it moving through the crowd. It was like slow motion coming at me. I thoroughly enjoyed that and it rained like hell. And then it stopped and nobody seemed to care.”
Also memorable for Mr. Swensen was the performance by Creedence Clearwater Revival, one of the hottest groups at the time. They began playing at 12:30 a.m. Sunday. But it was the performance by Sly and the Family Stone, which arrived on stage at 3:30 a.m. Sunday, that Mr. Swensen decided he would make his best effort to get as close to the stage as possible. The band concluded its nine songs with “Stand!”
“They put on a great show, especially because I was close up and the one I remember most,” Mr. Swensen said.
When it was time to return home, Mr. Swensen found his way to a highway.
“God knows how I got there, but I know it was a long walk,” he said. “It was the middle of the night. I stuck out my thumb and two younger guys came along, locals, and they said, ‘You were up at the festival, I bet.’”
Mr. Swensen said that he was, and needed to get home. They took him to a bus stop in a town that he doesn’t remember the name of.
“I guess it was a Greyhound bus stop and I bought a ticket home,” Mr. Swensen said. “I swear I had no more than 25 cents left in my pocket. I had just enough money to buy that ticket home.”
Back in Watertown, he realized he missed a whole day of work. When he returned to his job, he was promptly fired. He called it “kind of liberating.”
“There was only a couple of weeks of the summer left, and I’m thinking, ‘Hey — I got two weeks off before school starts.’”
Mr. Swensen would eventually earn a bachelor’s degree and a post-graduate degree and would work as a physical therapist. Now retired, he practiced in the Albany area.
He still has his Woodstock ticket strip that was never collected.
“I thought about getting a picture of Woodstock, one of those nice ones of the crowd, and mounting it there somehow, but it never happened,” he said. “I just have it filed away.”
Edward T. “Huck” Balcom, Cape Vincent, was 18 and was living in Clayton when he and some friends decided to head to Woodstock.
“I think we were probably all sitting around the bar and we said, ‘We ought to go to that.’ We hopped in the car and went.”
It was “total chaos” when the four arrived on Friday evening. He declined to share the names of others.
“We walked at least three miles before we got to the site,” Mr. Balcom said. “We got there about 10 o’clock at night and it was the wee hours of the morning before we set our tent up.”
The fact they brought a tent attracted attention.
“We were north country boys,” Mr. Balcom said. “We were pretty well prepared for a campout with music. That’s what it was.”
Their tent, unlike others, didn’t blow over in the storm.
“And we brought enough food for us,” Mr. Balcom said. “But of course, we ran out of beer the very first night.”
Of the music acts, Mr. Balcom said Jimi Hendrix and Crosby, Stills and Nash were especially memorable.
“A lot of the groups that never made it were actually pretty good,” he said. “A group called Sweetwater was very good.”
Sweetwater was the second act to perform at the festival, taking the stage at 6:15 p.m. Friday following Richie Havens.
Mr. Havens held the crowd spellbound for nearly three hours. He had to perform for that length of time because other performers either weren’t ready or were held up in traffic. When he ran out of tunes, he improvised a song reflecting the mood of the crowd and based on the old spiritual, “Motherless Child.” It became the hit “Freedom.”
Mr. Havens, who died in 2013, performed in Clayton in 2009 and told the Watertown Daily Times a few days before that concert, “The fact that I was allowed to sing in that great clump of people changed my life.”
Not so much for Mr. Balcom. He said that at the time, he and his friends didn’t realize and “had no idea” that Woodstock would become a legendary gathering.
But Mr. Balcom, who recently retired as a captain who runs river pilots out to the lakers on the St. Lawrence River, added, “Actually, when we were walking back to the car, one of us said, ‘That was quite the weekend, wasn’t it?’”
