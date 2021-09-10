THERESA — Brandon J. Uscio, 34, of 210 Main St., was charged by sheriff’s deputies with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree harassment, second-degree menacing and endangering the welfare of a child.
On Aug. 31, Mr. Uscio allegedly threatened to stab a man with a steak knife at his listed residence. He also allegedly punched a person in the head and did all this in the presence of a 16-year-old child, according to the sheriff’s office.
Mr. Uscio was arrested on the same day and was being held in jail without bail due to previous convictions.
