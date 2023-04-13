THERESA — A new initiative by Theresa Rotary seeks to raise at least $3,000 through its “Earth Day 2023 — Preserving our Legacy for Years to Come” fundraising campaign.
Theresa Rotary has been serving the Theresa community for over 75 years. This year’s fundraising initiatives will be used to provide further fencing and beautification to Theresa’s Santway Park and to support the Indian River Lakes Conservancy’s Project WHIRL — Water and Habitat on the Indian River Lakes. It is a teen environmental education program, designed for students of all interests and managed by IRLC.
Santway Park was a gift to the village of Theresa on Oct. 27, 1927. Soon after that, Theresa Rotary became a major contributor to the preservation of the village resource. Theresa is also known throughout the north country as the “Land of Lakes.”
“Theresa Rotary is equally proud to support the Indian River Lake Conservancy and its mission to preserve the natural character of the region, with a focus on protecting clean water, fish and wildlife and the scenic vistas along the shores of the lakes and the Indian River,” Theresa Rotary spokeswoman Jill Van Hoesen said in a news release.
Of the $3,000 it seeks to raise, Theresa Rotary says about $2,800 will be needed to beautify the new fencing at Santway Park. Further proceeds will be used toward the purchase of a kayak trailer for IRLC’s Project WHIRL.
“This kayak trailer will open up a world of discovery on our lakes, enabling our teens enrolled in project WHIRL to make life memories while learning what makes our Indian River Lakes unique and why they should be protected,” IRLC executive director Wylie Huffman said.
Jezi’s Café in the village aspires to bring an “I Love NY” info hub to Theresa and bring further exposure to organizations like IRLC, Theresa Small Business Coalition, Theresa Rotary and other causes.
During this year’s Earth Day celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 22, Jezi’s Café, 209 Commercial St., will host a bottle and can drive to benefit Rotary’s two announced causes.
The cafe will also feature food and drink specials.
Donations can also be made directly to the Theresa Rotary Club, 30634 County Route 22, Theresa N.Y. 13691. Please note which project, the Santway Park or project WHIRL, your donation will address.
For more information, go to Theresa Rotary’s Facebook page, write to Jill Van Hoesen at jillvanhoesen@msn.com or call 315-783-3206.
