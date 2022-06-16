WATERTOWN — Get the lawn chairs and summer blankets out.
The Concert in the Park and Fireworks Show will begin at 5:30 p.m. June 30 in Thompson Park.
The Orchestra of Northern New York will return again this year, performing “A Patriotic Salute and Selections from Beloved Block Busters.”
The festivities kick off with the Double Barrel Blues Band at 5:30 p.m. The orchestra hits the stage at 8 p.m.
Like previous years, the fireworks begin immediately after the concert.
The Watertown Rotary Club also has gotten involved again in the July Fourth-type concert with working on acquiring sponsors.
The city took over last year’s event after the Noon Rotary Club announced it was unable to move forward with it because it did not have enough time for fundraising and to find sponsors.
