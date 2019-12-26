WATERTOWN — Operators of the Thompson Park zoo are receiving a $40,000 loan from the Watertown Trust to help the zoo through some financially lean times.
The Thompson Park Conservancy, which operates the zoo, would use the funding for working capital and increase revenues. The terms of the 10-year loan would include 3 percent interest.
The full board of the Watertown Local Development Corp., also known as the Watertown Trust, approved the loan for the New York State Zoo at Thompson Park last week.
Board members think that the zoo’s executive director, Larry Sorel, with his 40 years experience at the Seneca Park Zoo in Rochester, has the capability to get the Thompson Park zoo through the lean times.
“They’ve put together a business plan and a strategic plan,” Watertown Trust CEO Donald W. Rutherford said.
Trust board members noted that the Thompson Park zoo’s financial problems were partially caused by the organization going through a series of executive directors, causing a lack of consistency.
Mr. Sorel has a five-year contract with the Thompson Conservancy.
Zoo officials also are seeking a $100,000 loan from the Development Authority of the North Country that will go toward paying off line of credit that the organization maxed it out before going into the slow winter months.
The zoo already is getting $25,000 in financial help from the city, which owns the buildings at the facility.
Looking ahead, the conservancy hopes to add two full-time positions in 2021 and one in 2022.
Zoo officials hope to increase attendance, membership and the number of special events, including a gala in later summer. To raise revenues, an animatronic dinosaur exhibit — with 10 full size dinosaurs — will be part of the summer season next year.
Zoo officials also are working on bringing back a holiday light display next year as another revenue source.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.