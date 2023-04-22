CLAYTON — The Thousand Islands Arts Center has announced that Katherine C. Lake has been named as the nonprofit’s new events coordinator.
In her role, Ms. Lake will be responsible for all aspects of event planning, coordination and execution, as well as marketing and promotion of TIAC’s many events and exhibitions throughout the year. The events coordinator post had been vacant the past few years.
“We’re delighted to welcome Katherine to the TIAC team,” Leslie Rowland, the center’s executive director, said in a news release. “As a recent college graduate, Katherine comes to TIAC with the energy, vision and fresh ideas that are central to this position, not to mention the social media skills that have become an essential segment of our marketing efforts.”
Ms. Lake is a 2022 graduate of James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Va., where she earned a bachelor of arts degree in communication studies with an interpersonal concentration as well as a minor in writing, rhetoric and technical communication.
A native of Roanoke, Va., she has spent most of her summers in the Thousand Islands, and most recently held various customer service positions in the restaurant business. Her leadership experience includes cooperative fundraising and community service promotion with the Phi Sigma Sigma Sorority and working with special needs children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.