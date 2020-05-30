Thousands of runners and walkers are making their way across the state in the OneNY Virtual Challenge — Race Across New York.
The virtual race, which started on May 15, benefits Direct Relief, an organization that delivers protective gear and medications to healthcare workers.
Runners choose between a 500k run which takes them from Buffalo to Albany or a 1,000K run from Buffalo to New York City. Each run ends on Aug. 31.
To complete the 500K, runners have to average just over three miles per day; it takes six miles per day to complete the 1,000K.
Former St. Lawrence County resident Joseph Monfiletto is the type of runner OneNY was thinking of when the race was launched.
Mr. Monfiletto was training for some iconic Central New York races this summer.
He was signed up to run a relay leg in the Syracuse Mountain Goat 10-miler, the Boilermaker 15K in Utica in July and the Syracuse Half Marathon in the fall.
“I ran the Mountain Goat as a virtual run and it was no fun. No crowds, no other runners,” he said on the phone while on a run in the village of Munnsville, near Oneida.
Mr. Monfiletto started out the year training with other runners.
“In January I started a one year training program and our team was losing its motivation starting in March — with everything being canceled, not being able to get together,” he said. “ And this came along and we all got together, virtually got together, and said let’s challenge ourselves again.”
When participants complete a run or walk – either is acceptable — they enter their miles and time into a leader board which shows where they stand with other runners and displays a map that shows where they are in their virtual journey across the state.
There are 2,202 men participating in the 500K race and 886 participating in the 1,000K. There are 6,698 women participating in the 500K and 1,438 running the 1,000K.
Jennifer Dindl Bossuot, of Felts Mills, is participating in the 500K race with about 20 other women in a group called Girls Just Want to Have Run.
Ms. Bossuot said she isn’t a hardcore runner and will be walking about half of her miles and jogging the rest.
She is enjoying the social aspect. There is a very active Facebook page for runners, where people are posting pictures taken while they’ve been running and stories about their efforts.
“You don’t realize how pretty New York is,” Ms. Bossuot said about the photos that have been posted on the page.
And even though the race has been virtual she has made new friends.
Ms. Bossuot saw a woman on the Facebook page who was in Sackets Harbor who turned out to be someone who went to high school with her husband. Now they are planning a socially distant run together in the future.
Trudy Kiah, of Ogdensburg, works as a physician’s assistant and doesn’t have time to get big miles during the week.
“I am trying for some longer runs on the weekends,” she said. “It’s not easy to get three or four miles in Monday through Friday.
Ms. Kiah usually runs at least one RAGNAR in the summer. RAGNARs are relay races that usually last 24 hours or more. But, with actual races canceled, the OneNY Challenge will keep her motivated.
As a single mother with a job made even more stressful due to the coronavirus, running offers relief.
“Running is my therapy,” Ms. Kiah said. “It’s my stress reliever and my therapy.”
Runners and walkers can sign up for the virtual race until July 5 by visiting runsignup.com/Race/NY/EntireState/OneNY
