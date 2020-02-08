FullSizeRender.jpeg
Many Spectrum customers Saturday in northern New York are experiencing service issues with their internet and TV.

The company became aware of the issue after nearly 12,000 problems with TV or internet were reported about Spectrum.

“We are aware of service issues in Upstate New York, Maine and New Hampshire at this time,” Spectrum’s support team said in a tweet Saturday. “We are investigating and working to resolve the problem. We apologize for any inconvenience this is causing.”

In a second tweet, Spectrum said services within its entire northeast region are currently impacted by fiber optic damage, and that crews are making repairs to restore service as soon as possible.

The Times has reached out to members of the communications team with Spectrum and is waiting to hear back.

Jeff Graham
Jeff Graham

Wait till people go shopping or out to dinner and Internet based credit card processors don't work.

