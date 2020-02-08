Were you affected by Spectrum’s internet and cable outage stretching from upstate New York to New England?
Many Spectrum customers Saturday in northern New York are experiencing service issues with their internet and TV.
The company became aware of the issue after nearly 12,000 problems with TV or internet were reported about Spectrum.
We are aware of service issues in Upstate New York, Maine and New Hampshire at this time. We are investigating and working to resolve the problem. We apologize for any inconvenience this is causing.— Ask Spectrum (@Ask_Spectrum) February 8, 2020
“We are aware of service issues in Upstate New York, Maine and New Hampshire at this time,” Spectrum’s support team said in a tweet Saturday. “We are investigating and working to resolve the problem. We apologize for any inconvenience this is causing.”
Services within our northeast region are currently impacted by fiber optic damage. Crews are working to make repairs to restore service as soon as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience.— Ask Spectrum (@Ask_Spectrum) February 8, 2020
In a second tweet, Spectrum said services within its entire northeast region are currently impacted by fiber optic damage, and that crews are making repairs to restore service as soon as possible.
The Times has reached out to members of the communications team with Spectrum and is waiting to hear back.
Wait till people go shopping or out to dinner and Internet based credit card processors don't work.
