OGDENSBURG — Ogdensburg Free Academy students and staff were sent to the Edgar A. Newell II Memorial Golden Dome Friday morning as city and state police investigate a threat made by a student.
According to an email sent to parents from Ogdensburg City School District Superintendent Kevin Kendall, city police and state police are conducting a search of the main building with a K-9 unit after a student made a verbal threat against the school.
“The New York State Police and the Ogdensburg City Police were called immediately and have begun an investigation. The student is in police custody, and while we do not believe the threat to be credible at this time, out of an abundance of caution, all students and staff are holding in place in the Dome while police conduct a thorough K9 search of the Main Building,” stated Mr. Kendall, “We understand that situations of this nature are concerning and will send a prompt update as soon as we are cleared to resume normal operations.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.