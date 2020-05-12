WATERTOWN — Three men were arrested after police allege they used various weapons, such as a sword, baseball bat and metal knuckles to threaten two people on Monday.
According to a police report, at around 12:10 a.m., Marcus Leandry, 48, 73 Public Sq. 2, allegedly threatened to stab Terry Sprague Jr. and Trevor Jones at 629 Lansing St. Mr. Leandry allegedly pointed an imitation pistol at the two men. He is also alleged to have struck Mr. Sprague in the back of the head.
Dustin R. King, 35, 9565 East Rd., Lowville, allegedly struck Mr. Sprague in the face and choked him until he had difficulty breathing.
Jordan C. Pierce, 36, 133 S. Orchard St., allegedly pointed a wooden baseball bat at Mr. Sprague and Mr. Jones. Police say he also had metal knuckles in his back pocket.
Mr. Pierce was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and two counts of second-degree menacing.
Mr. King was charged with second-degree harassment and criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation.
Mr. Leandry was charged with two counts of first-degree menacing, one count of second-degree harassment and one count of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
All three were arrested at around 1:15 a.m. Mr. Leandry and Mr. Pierce were transported to jail and later arraigned on Monday. Mr. King was transported to jail and then released.
