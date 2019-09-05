WATERTOWN — Three people have been indicted on charges that they committed a series of armed robberies in the city in February and March.
Ali A. Hawa, 20, of Germantown, Md., Jeremiah P. Nicholas, 21, Fort Drum, and Alisia L. Riney, 21, Fort Drum, are each charged with first- and second-degree burglary, first- and second-degree robbery, second-degree assault, second-degree menacing, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, fourth-degree criminal mischief and petit larceny.
The counts were contained in grand jury indictments handed up Tuesday in Jefferson County Court.
It is alleged that on Feb. 26 the trio unlawfully entered the Scio Street residence of Tajemar Brandon, threatened him with what appeared to be a handgun, and struck him in the face and head, causing a cut on his head and substantial pain. The indictment also states they stole an unspecified amount of money and a Sony PlayStation from Mr. Brandon and damaged his phone.
It is further alleged that on the same day they entered the West Main Street residence of Harold Anthony with the intent to commit a crime and stole money from Mr. Anthony.
Mr. Hawa is additionally alleged to have unlawfully entered the Coffeen Street residence of Anthony Graves on March 4 and forcibly stealing money while displaying what appeared to be a handgun. He is also accused of kicking Mr. Graves in the ribs in the presence of a one-year-old child and striking Tristin Migliore in the face during the incident.
According to Watertown police, the investigation into the alleged robberies led to a residence on North Hamilton Street, and city police, the Metro-Jeff Task Force, Special Response Team, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team and members of both departments’ K-9 units began surveilling the residence. After about an hour-long standoff, police began calling for the residents to come out of the house with their hands up.
One suspect — it is unclear which one — fled from the house and was detained after city police, sheriff’s deputies and state police set up a perimeter. The last person was removed from the residence 40 minutes later by the City Police Special Response Team, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team, and members of both departments’ K-9 units. During the execution of a search warrant, police said a handgun, a pellet gun and other evidence was found in the house.
Police said at the time that both Ms. Riney and Mr. Nicholas were deserters from the Army.
