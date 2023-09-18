Thruway tolls to rise in January

The Thruway system’s operations and maintenance are primarily funded by tolls, with minimal, irregular use of state and federal funding to support it. Provided photo

Drivers on the New York State Thruway will see a toll jump starting in January.

For drivers north of the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge in Rockland and Westchester counties, the base E-Zpass toll rate will increase by 5%, the first increase for these drivers since 2010. Another 5% increase will take effect in January 2027.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

