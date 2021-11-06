TUPPER LAKE — The race for Tupper Lake mayor is in a dead heat, with incumbent candidate Paul Maroun and challenger Eric Shaheen holding 371 votes each by the end of election night.
The race will be decided by absentee ballots, which the Franklin County Board of Elections will open on Nov. 15.
In the meantime, both candidates, and their supporters, await the results.
Maroun is seeking a fourth term as a third-party candidate. Shaheen, a local contractor, is seeking to bring change to the village as its new mayor.
Forty-four of the 66 absentee ballots the county Board of Elections issued to Tupper Lake village voters have been returned, so there are still 20 ballots that could possibly be returned before the deadline. The board will collect absentee ballot returns by mail until seven days after the election.
Franklin County Republican Election Commissioner Tracy Sparks said they’ll likely all be opened on Nov. 15, after a 10-day cross-check period with the state BOE. Franklin County Democratic Commissioner Brandon John Varin said on Tuesday night that this cross-checking is to make sure someone did not vote absentee in one county and in-person in another.
Varin said if, after they count the absentee ballots, the race is still within one-half of a percent, the board will have to manually count all the machine ballot votes by hand to verify them.
Sparks said if there’s a tight race — like this race is — the board will prioritize that race and count it before the others. Varin said this is the closest race in the county this year.
Sparks said she remembers one other race being this close before — again in Tupper Lake — when a number of years ago there was a tight race between Patti Littlefield and Dean Lefebvre for town supervisor.
