Our dedicated team of sportswriters and photojournalists travelled to 19 schools across Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties over the course of two weeks last month to bring our readers this year's edition of the High School Football Tab. Here you will find our favorite photos from each school, as well as links to each story published in our tab. It's your one-stop-shop for all things high school football in the north country. We hope you enjoy.
PHILADELPHIA — Guillermo Rosario-Acosta stood in the rain on the turf field at General Brown high school as Indian River prepared for a joint preseason practice with the Lions ... by Phil Sanzo
After many months of waiting, Friday night lights switch on for the first high school football games of the season this week, kicking off Sept. 6 across all of Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence and Oswego counties ... Times Staff Report
WATERTOWN — The headline in the sports section of the Watertown Daily Times on Nov. 4, 2000 read: “Massena Holds On To Victory, Red Raiders Survive Late Lapse To Advance To State Class A Tourney” ... by Phil Sanzo
CENTRAL SQUARE — Jake Moran enjoys filling the role of hype man for his Central Square football teammates, much like his twin sister helps to pump up the crowd at pep rallies and pregame ceremonies ... by Josh St. Croix
CARTHAGE — In his first season as head coach, Jason Coffman inherits a Carthage team that is poised to make another deep run in sectionals ... by Phil Sanzo
PHILADELPHIA — The turf field behind Indian River High School buzzed as the Warriors reconvened for football training camp ahead of the 2019 season. The reigning Section 3 Class A champions are preparing for Norwich in week one at the Carrier Dome ... by Phil Sanzo
LOWVILLE — After a 6-0 start last season, the Lowville Academy football team stalled down the stretch and finished with an early exit in sectionals. Despite the hot start, coach Josh Coffman can’t help but feel like the Red Raiders underachieved ... by Phil Sanzo
SANDY CREEK — Senior two-way lineman Kalen McNitt poetically summed up the key takeaway among the 11 returning Sandy Creek football players that reached the postseason with just 18 active players on the 2018 year-end roster: “We learned that Sandy Creek Comets fight” ... by Josh St. Croix
CLAYTON — The Thousand Islands football team is playing its 2019 football season in a lower class than in past years. With no players coming in from other schools, the Vikings will participate in Class D this season alongside Beaver River and Sandy Creek ... by Phil Sanzo
DEXTER — Having lost 16 players to graduation following last season, the new-look General Brown football team won’t have as clear of a path to the sectional finals as in years past ... by Phil Sanzo
ADAMS — The South Jefferson football team was revitalized last season after they finished 8-1 in Section 3’s Developmental League and finished the season with a league title ... by Phil Sanzo
MEXICO — Jacob O’Reilly could only laugh at the notion of switching to quarterback like his older brother and football idol, Josh, but the versatile two-way lineman’s desire to make a similar impact on the Mexico football program is no joke ... by Josh St. Croix
BEAVER FALLS — After finishing last season a game away from the Section 3 Class D finals in the Carrier Dome, the Beavers enter 2019 with a similar roster ... by Phil Sanzo
MASSENA — After going winless last season, the Massena football team has nowhere to go but up in 2019 ... by Alain St. Pierre
CANTON — The uniforms are the same but there are different bodies in many of them this season for the Canton football team ... by Cap Carey
OGDENSBURG — If you had told Ogdensburg Free Academy football coach Matt Tessmer before last season he would have to start four different players at quarterback but still guide his team to a state Class C final four appearance, he would not have believed you ... by Cap Carey
OGDENSBURG — Few Section 10 programs in any sport can match the state-wide success of the Ogdensburg Free Academy football team in recent years ... by Cap Carey
POTSDAM — A veteran Potsdam football team gives head coach Jim Kirka a reason to look forward to the 2019 Northern Athletic Conference season ... by Alain St. Pierre
BRASHER FALLS — The St. Lawrence Central football team will look to use disappointment as motivation for improvement heading into this season ... by Alain St. Pierre
MALONE — The Malone football team features a new look this season. Not only did the Huskies lose 13 members of a team that finished 3-3 in Northern Athletic Conference play (4-4 overall), but they also have a new boss on the sideline as 23-year veteran head coach Greg Marshall retired in June ... by John Gokey
GOUVERNEUR — When it comes to Northern Athletic Conference games, every player on the Gouverneur football team has known nothing but success ... by Cap Carey
TURIN — In year three as an eight-man football team, South Lewis has found some stability ... by Phil Sanzo
