Our dedicated team of sportswriters and photojournalists travelled to 19 schools across Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties over the course of two weeks last month to bring our readers this year's edition of the High School Football Tab. Here you will find our favorite photos from each school, as well as links to each story published in our tab. It's your one-stop-shop for all things high school football in the north country. We hope you enjoy. 

####_spt_indianriver-football_SS4.JPG
Buy Now

Indian River running back Guillermo Rosario-Acosta, center, poses for a portrait on the school's turf field on Friday, August 30 during practice in Philadelphia. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times

Indian River’s Rosario-Acosta moves to head of pack

PHILADELPHIA — Guillermo Rosario-Acosta stood in the rain on the turf field at General Brown high school as Indian River prepared for a joint preseason practice with the Lions ... by Phil Sanzo

1103_spt_indianrivercarthagefinals_SS1.JPG
Buy Now

The Indian River Warriors celebrate on the field of the Carrier Dome after defeating Carthage, 33-21, in the Section 3 Class A finals game in Syracuse last season. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times

Football season returns with a few notable changes in Section 3, NAC

After many months of waiting, Friday night lights switch on for the first high school football games of the season this week, kicking off Sept. 6 across all of Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence and Oswego counties ... Times Staff Report

####_spt_watertown-football_SS3.JPG
Buy Now

Two Watertown High School football players drink water from a hose on Tuesday, August 27 during practice on the school's turf field in Watertown. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times

Thirsty for Redemption: Watertown Cyclones eager to return to Section 10 competition

WATERTOWN — The headline in the sports section of the Watertown Daily Times on Nov. 4, 2000 read: “Massena Holds On To Victory, Red Raiders Survive Late Lapse To Advance To State Class A Tourney” ... by Phil Sanzo

####_spt_centralsquare-football_SS1.JPG
Buy Now

Paul V. Moore High School running back and linebacker poses for a portrait on the school's turf field on Thursday, August 29 in Central Square. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times

Central Square’s Moran ready to fire up Redhawks teammates

CENTRAL SQUARE — Jake Moran enjoys filling the role of hype man for his Central Square football teammates, much like his twin sister helps to pump up the crowd at pep rallies and pregame ceremonies ... by Josh St. Croix

####_spt_carthage-football_SS1.JPG
Buy Now

Carthage High School football players runs down the field on Thursday, August 29 during practice on the school's turf field in Carthage. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times

New Carthage Comets coach Coffman can rely on veteran crew

CARTHAGE — In his first season as head coach, Jason Coffman inherits a Carthage team that is poised to make another deep run in sectionals ... by Phil Sanzo

####_spt_indianriver-football_SS2.JPG
Buy Now

Indian River High School football players huddle on the school's turf field on Friday, August 30 during practice in Philadelphia. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times

Indian River Warriors look to continue contending ways with strong sophomore class

PHILADELPHIA — The turf field behind Indian River High School buzzed as the Warriors reconvened for football training camp ahead of the 2019 season. The reigning Section 3 Class A champions are preparing for Norwich in week one at the Carrier Dome ... by Phil Sanzo

####_spt_lowville-football_SS3.JPG
Buy Now

A Lowville High School football player passes the ball off to a teammate on Friday, August 30 during practice on the school's turf field in Lowville. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times

Lowville Red Raiders look to finish the job in 2019

LOWVILLE — After a 6-0 start last season, the Lowville Academy football team stalled down the stretch and finished with an early exit in sectionals. Despite the hot start, coach Josh Coffman can’t help but feel like the Red Raiders underachieved ... by Phil Sanzo

####_spt_sandycreek-football_SS2.JPG
Buy Now

Sandy Creek senior Ethan Hollister, left, prepares to throw the ball to a teammate on Friday, August 30 during practice at the school in Sandy Creek. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times

Sandy Creek boasts larger roster this season but is just as resolute

SANDY CREEK — Senior two-way lineman Kalen McNitt poetically summed up the key takeaway among the 11 returning Sandy Creek football players that reached the postseason with just 18 active players on the 2018 year-end roster: “We learned that Sandy Creek Comets fight” ... by Josh St. Croix

0822_spt_ti-football_SS8.JPG
Buy Now

A Thousand Islands High School football player kicks the ball down the school's turf field on Thursday, August 22 during practice in Clayton. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times

Thousand Islands looks to line to help inexperienced squad

CLAYTON — The Thousand Islands football team is playing its 2019 football season in a lower class than in past years. With no players coming in from other schools, the Vikings will participate in Class D this season alongside Beaver River and Sandy Creek ... by Phil Sanzo

####_spt_generalbrown-football_SS2.JPG
Buy Now

General Brown High School football players prepare to run a tackling drill on the school's turf field on Tuesday, August 27 during practice at the school in Dexter. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times

General Brown Lions deal with one of most inexperienced teams in years

DEXTER — Having lost 16 players to graduation following last season, the new-look General Brown football team won’t have as clear of a path to the sectional finals as in years past ... by Phil Sanzo

####_spt_southjeff-football_SS2.JPG
Buy Now

South Jefferson senior Anthony Rasmussen, center, catches the ball between his forearms on Monday, August 19 during the first day of football practice at South Jefferson High School in Adams. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times

Recharged South Jefferson Spartans confident about return to Section 3 Class B play

ADAMS — The South Jefferson football team was revitalized last season after they finished 8-1 in Section 3’s Developmental League and finished the season with a league title ... by Phil Sanzo

####_spt_mexico-football_SS1.JPG
Buy Now

Mexico High School offensive and defensive lineman Jake O'Reilly poses for a portrait on Thursday, August 29 during practice at the school's turf field in Mexico. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times

Mexico’s O’Reilly content to lead team from line

MEXICO — Jacob O’Reilly could only laugh at the notion of switching to quarterback like his older brother and football idol, Josh, but the versatile two-way lineman’s desire to make a similar impact on the Mexico football program is no joke ... by Josh St. Croix

0830_spt_beaverriver-football_SS1.JPG
Buy Now

Beaver River junior Samual Bush runs down the school's turf field on Monday, August 26 during practice in Beaver Falls. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times

Veteran Beaver River to rely on several players at running back

BEAVER FALLS — After finishing last season a game away from the Section 3 Class D finals in the Carrier Dome, the Beavers enter 2019 with a similar roster ... by Phil Sanzo

0831_DCOS_mcsfootball3.JPG
Buy Now

Sophomore Dominic Monacelli returns to take over quarterbacking duties for the Massena varsity football team this fall after being called up from the JV squad midway through last season. Alain St. Pierre/Johnson Newspapers

Massena football poised to improve on winless season

MASSENA — After going winless last season, the Massena football team has nowhere to go but up in 2019 ... by Alain St. Pierre

####_spt_Canton Football_cl2.jpg
Buy Now

The Canton football team heads back to the practice field after a water break during preseason practice on Monday, August 26 at the school in Canton. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

Canton will rely on new players after solid 2018 season

CANTON — The uniforms are the same but there are different bodies in many of them this season for the Canton football team ... by Cap Carey

####_spt_4 OFA QBs_cl.jpg
Buy Now

Ogdensburg’s offensive attack has the option of four different senior quarterbacks, from left to right, MeSean Johnson, Jackson Jones, Stephen Mortey or Mike Reed. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

OFA filled with quarterback experience after last year’s four-part trial by fire

OGDENSBURG — If you had told Ogdensburg Free Academy football coach Matt Tessmer before last season he would have to start four different players at quarterback but still guide his team to a state Class C final four appearance, he would not have believed you ... by Cap Carey

0929_spt_ofavsgeneralbrownfootball_SS2.JPG
Buy Now

OFA's Wyatt Kirby, center, runs the ball into the end zone, scoring Ogdensburg's first touch down of the night on Friday, September 28, 2018 during their game against General Brown at General Brown High School. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times

OFA knows the path to success won’t be the same as last year

OGDENSBURG — Few Section 10 programs in any sport can match the state-wide success of the Ogdensburg Free Academy football team in recent years ... by Cap Carey

0831_DCOS_pcsfootball2.JPG
Buy Now

Senior Zach Kirka, shown here getting pass protection from junior Logan McCargar, will be the starting quarterback for the Potsdam football team this fall after taking over the job midway through last season. Alain St. Pierre/Johnson Newspapers

Veteran lineup boosting Potsdam Central football hopes for 2019

POTSDAM — A veteran Potsdam football team gives head coach Jim Kirka a reason to look forward to the 2019 Northern Athletic Conference season ... by Alain St. Pierre

0831_DCOS_slcfootball1.jpg
Buy Now

Fourth-year senior Cash Feeley is expected to anchor the offensive and defensive lines for the St. Lawrence Central football team this season. Alain St. Pierre/Johnson Newspapers

St. Lawrence Central football eyes improvement for 2019

BRASHER FALLS — The St. Lawrence Central football team will look to use disappointment as motivation for improvement heading into this season ... by Alain St. Pierre

0830_MTS_FA-Football.jpg
Buy Now

Varsity newcomer Nate Mulverhill, left, snaps the ball to potential starting quarterback Payton Poirier as running back Alfred MacNeill, right, moves to receive a hand-off during a Huskies practice last week. John Gokey/The Telegram

Malone features new coach, new team, same hopes

MALONE — The Malone football team features a new look this season. Not only did the Huskies lose 13 members of a team that finished 3-3 in Northern Athletic Conference play (4-4 overall), but they also have a new boss on the sideline as 23-year veteran head coach Greg Marshall retired in June ... by John Gokey

Wildcats’ lineman just excels
Buy Now

Gouverneur senior lineman Logan Garrison watches the flight of the ball as he follows a play in a game against Canton last season. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

Gouverneur looks to keep perfect league streak intact, and then some

GOUVERNEUR — When it comes to Northern Athletic Conference games, every player on the Gouverneur football team has known nothing but success ... by Cap Carey

Eight-man veterans aim higher
Buy Now

Tupper Lake tangles with state power Ogdensburg Free Academy during a game in 2015. The Lumberjacks are in their second season in eight-man football and are adjusting well along with other local teams like South Lewis and Altmar-Parish-Williamstown. Watertown Daily Times

South Lewis targets Carrier Dome once again as eight-man veteran

TURIN — In year three as an eight-man football team, South Lewis has found some stability ... by Phil Sanzo

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.