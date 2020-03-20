Starting Friday, the Watertown Daily Times will publish features through our Newspaper in Education Program to give parents, grandparents and babysitters a page in the paper each day for students.
We hope that this will become a part of your student’s home lesson plan. For Friday, which is the first day of spring, we have selected a feature exploring the Vernal Equinox.
We have a series of educational pieces prepared to run well into the future. On Saturday, we will publish a feature on the United States Census. We hope that we can help your student continue to learn while home.
If there is anything you suggest we include please email news@wdt.net with the subject line “Educational Feature.” Thank you for reading.
— Alec E. Johnson, Editor & Publisher
