The event will be held at the Village Park off State Street/State Route 3 heading north to show Tyler’s family the community is behind them.
Attendees are asked to wear “Comet red” to the event.
Tyler is being treated at Upstate Hospital for a critical brain injury sustained during a J.V. football game at West Genessee High School in Camillus.
