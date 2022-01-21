Strong demand in the shipment of iron ore, steel slabs and other steel products to automotive and construction industries helped to push the total amount of cargo shipped on the St. Lawrence Seaway system in the 2021 navigation season past 2020 total tonnage.
The St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corp. on Wednesday announced that more than 38 million tons of cargo transited the system during the 2021 navigation season. The corporation said it was another challenging year, but totals were above last year’s numbers.
The total tonnage shipped in 2020 was 37.7 million tons, a decrease of 1.6% from 2019 numbers. Going back 10 years, total tonnage on the Seaway in 2011 was at 36.5 million tons; and 20 years, in 2001, total cargo tonnage was at 41.7 million tons.
“At the Seaway, we continue to demonstrate our resiliency and operational sustainability,” Terence Bowles, president and CEO of Cornwall, Ontario-based SLSMC, said in a news release. “In spite of the many challenges experienced by the transportation industry this past year, the Seaway was able to maintain its operations and its position as a reliable commercial transportation corridor, ensuring consistent and predictable service for its customers and supporting the Canadian and U.S. economies during this difficult period.”
The SLSMC traded cargo with more than 50 countries in 2021. Petroleum products and other essential chemical products were up approximately 5% and were starting to return to normal levels, the corporation reported.
Such cargoes as stone, cement, potash and aluminum were also up. Grain, at 10.6 million tons, was below 2020 totals — “exceptional results” of 13.3 million tons — due to a smaller crop and drought conditions in western Canada and the American Midwest.
“The Seaway handled an increase in cargo tonnage over the navigation season and did so safely, reliably, sustainably and in an environmentally sensitive manner,” Craig H. Middlebrook, deputy administrator of the U.S. Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corp. said.
The last commercial transit of the 2021 navigation season through the Montreal-Lake Ontario section occurred on Dec. 31. The Welland Canal, connecting Lake Ontario and Lake Erie, had a later closing date, with the final vessel transiting on Jan. 7. The Seaway canals and locks traditionally reopen for shipping in mid-March, with major maintenance programs occurring during the non-navigation season.
area Ports of call
At the Port of Ogdensburg, 2021 was a very good year for the arrival of road salt shipped from the Windsor, Ontario, area.
“Road salt was very good for us,” Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority Executive Director Steven J. Lawrence said. “We’re up close to 250% over 2020.”
In 2019, the port benefitted from a windmill project, with its parts arriving at the facility.
“Last year, we didn’t have a wind project, but the salt kept us busy,” Mr. Lawrence said.
The port was also busy because of grain, but that trade doesn’t involve vessels. Grain is shipped in from the Midwest and other areas via rail car.
“We unload it and store it in warehouses. As the customer needs it shipped, we load the trucks and ship it out,” Mr. Lawrence said.
He added, “Overall, revenue-wise, it was a very good year because of the salt and grain.”
Grain is also one of the products bolstering business at the Port of Oswego on Lake Ontario.
“We just finished our $15 million grain export center here at the dock,” said William W. Scriber, executive director of the Port of Oswego Authority. “It’s the most modern, up-to-date system and the only one certified in New York on the Great Lakes and the St. Lawrence Seaway that can export grain.”
Certification, Mr. Scriber said, is related to a U.S. Department of Agriculture lab on the grounds of the port, built to USDA grain-export standards.
“We also have the approved weighing system for export,” Mr. Scriber said.
The port has also seen more business in export of soybeans, Mr. Scriber said.
“Most of the wheat and soybeans grown in New York state are within 100 miles of the Port of Oswego,” he said. “We’re expecting several ships in the spring and a bumper crop of soybeans in the fall. We hope to regain our position we were in the 1980s as the major grain importer/exporter on Lake Ontario.”
The port, Mr. Scriber said, is beginning the year on strong footing.
“We’ve invested a little over $25 million last year and we’re finishing up projects this year from that money,” he said.
Mr. Scriber said he’s “85% sure” the port will have two windmill projects this year, in which its Liebherr 365-ton, all-terrain crane will come into play. It’s one of the largest cranes on the Great Lakes.
Successes in 2021, Mr. Scriber said, included the offloading of $12 million involving four transformers and equipment from the BBC Texas cargo ship in August destined for delivery to Exelon Generation’s Nine Mile Point Unit 2 nuclear power plant in nearby Scriba.
“It was individually over 50 pieces,” Mr. Scriber said.
Other 2021 highlights for the Port of Oswego Authority, Mr. Scriber said, include the beginning of construction of a new marina on the city’s west side, and at the port’s west dock, a business that leases the dock brought in five asphalt ships following that site’s $1.2 million reconstruction.
Mr. Scriber said the federal budget includes $5 million for the west side breakwall.
“That had been in continual need of repair,” he said. “In Oswego, we have one of the oldest breakwalls on the Great Lakes.”
The breakwall, Mr. Scriber said, was designed to protect commercial ships, not smaller boats and marinas.
“Because we have a prevailing northwest wind and current, this port is more susceptible to waves, surges and water fluctuations than any port on the lake,” Mr. Scriber said. “The Canadian side doesn’t have our issues. The breakwall was designed to mitigate that — the surges from those constant flows. I find it amusing that people think it’s for marinas. Marinas weren’t in Oswego until the last century. It was all commercial vessels.”
Both the Ogdensburg and Oswego harbors are in the planning stages of having their harbors dredged in order to deepen them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.