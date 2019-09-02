CLAYTON — The equivalent of an auto club for boats, TowBoatUS has a service location on the St. Lawrence River.
The new branch of a nationwide network consisting of 300 ports and 600 towing vessels, can drop off fuel, jump a battery, tow a boat to a launch ramp or marina, or troubleshoot a number of other on-the-water issues that can slow boaters down.
The service is on stand-by 24 hours a day, seven days a week, according to the media release provided by the company.
Capt. Grant and Karla Langheinrich, New Hartfod, recently purchased this, their third TowBoatUS location.
“We are looking forward to growing our company’s footprint and helping boaters with professional on-water assistance in the Thousand Islands region,” said Capt. Langheinrich.
The basic membership charge is $24 per year, and for $85 per year, boaters will have unlimited tow services covering all on-the-water boat towing, jump-starts, fuel delivery and soft undergroundings, reimbursement of up to $2,500 for tows outside of TowBoatUS service area, service for all inland lakes, rivers and waterways excluding Florida and 50 percent off dock-to-dock tows for repairs, according to the company’s website.
Getting his start with TowBoatUS as a deckhand four years ago at the Oneida Lake location, Capt. Langheinrich earned his Coast Guard captains license to become a hired captain for the company.
He and his wife also own the TowBoatUS Onieda Lake and TowBoatUS Rochester locations in addition to their latest addition.
For more information, go to BoatUS.com or call 315-744-2229.
