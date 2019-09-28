WATERTOWN — Christine Shipley never knows what she’s going to find when she investigates a possible zombie property for the city.
Ms. Shipley, a city building safety inspector, recently discovered that a homeless person was living in a tent behind an abandoned home at 249 Winslow.
About a month ago, she inspected a home at 158 Flower Ave. East that has immaculate beige siding and white trimming around its windows.
But when she entered through an unlocked front door, she noticed that some of the ceiling was laying on the floor. She then slipped on some mold.
She was surprised by interior damage caused by a water leak.
“You never know what you’re going to find,” she said.
Her work comes under the auspices of the city’s Vacant Home Initiative and the Zombie Home Task Force, a multi-pronged approach to tackle distressed properties.
It’s a problem happening throughout the state. Massena, Potsdam and Ogdensburg are among other north country communities addressing zombie properties.
In 2016, the city of Watertown received $150,000 through an initial round of zombie grant funding to help identify, track and address property maintenance code violations in vacant homes.
The city’s zombie efforts got off to a slow start after the software program was not compatible with the city’s computer system.
Finally, the kinks were worked out and the software has become a big tool for what Ms. Shipley does, City Manager Rick Finn said.
“She’s out there doing her thing,” he said.
Armed with an iPad, Ms. Shipley’s job with the city’s Code Enforcement Office is to find Watertown’s abandoned homes and so-called zombie properties — a term that describes homes abandoned by owners after they stop paying the mortgage and before banks begin foreclosure.
Before she started the inspections about a year ago, the codes department put together a list of 318 possible abandoned homes in the city.
They’re believed to be abandoned because the city has turned off the water, foreclosure proceedings have begun or from information provided by the state.
So far, she’s inspected 223 abandoned homes that dot the city. Some are in deteriorated condition in some of the city’s most vulnerable neighborhoods. Some, like the Flower Avenue East property, are on some of the city’s most pleasant streets.
“You’d never guess from the outside it’s abandoned,” she said.
She’s found abandoned homes where the owners just picked up and left, leaving their furniture, dishes in cupboards, and sometimes even food in the refrigerator.
For years, it’s obvious that no one has lived in two adjacent homes at 245 and 249 Winslow St.
It was in the backyard of 249 Winslow St. that Ms. Shipley found the gray and green tent where a homeless person was living. On this recent day, the tent was gone but it was evident that the fire pit had been used and there were some empty food packages on the ground.
Next door, a pair of two-by-six pieces of lumber holds up the house’s front porch. Inside of the abandoned house, dishes still sit on the kitchen counter and a blender can be seen in a cabinet.
According to paperwork on the front of the two houses, companies were brought in by the mortgage companies to secure both houses and protect them from further damage.
Ms. Shipley rides around in a former Watertown Police Department patrol vehicle to get to the inspections. She carries with her an iPad that she uses to take photos of houses and goes through a checklist of items to check for code violations.
She often finds broken windows, trash, the need for exterior repairs and grass that needs to be mowed. On site, she uses the iPad to prepare a letter that goes out to the property owner directing them to fix the code violations.
More times than not, she doesn’t know why the property ends up as a zombie property or abandoned. Many times, the whereabouts of the property owner is not known.
Last week, she used that protocol on an apartment building at 333 Clay St. The building, owned by Angel Eyes Properties LLC and local landlord Lawrence W. Danza, was obviously vacant and had a series of violations.
On Friday, work started on correcting the issues. Two men said they were hired by the property owner to paint the doors and trim.
Finding zombie and vacant homes is an important facet of the city’s efforts. But so is helping people avoid losing their homes through foreclosure, said Lance Evans, chairman of the city’s housing task force.
Mr. Evans, who is also executive officer of the Jefferson-Lewis Board of Realtors and the St. Lawrence County Board of Realtors, said the state Legislature passed legislation a few years ago that addresses how to prevent foreclosures and requires banks and other mortgagees to maintain vacant homes during the foreclosure process.
Mr. Evans says it’s important to help homeowners who are having difficulty paying their mortgages. And there are people out there ready to help.
It’s also important to act swiftly because a vacant house can deteriorate quickly, he said.
That’s what might have happened with a house at 143 Bishop St., next door neighbor Jillian M. Natoli said. The single-family home, owned by a man who now lives in San Antonio, Texas, has been vacant for at least as long as she and her family moved into the neighborhood in June 2018, she said.
The owner, Joseph T. Cabell, apparently didn’t turn off the water during the winter because the pipes burst, causing the floors to buckle and parts of the ceiling to come down, she said.
Neighbors have been keeping an eye on the property, fearing squatters will break into the house and cause more problems, she said.
A few weeks ago, a tree in the backyard fell and blocked her driveway, so she called to tell Mr. Cabell about it.
“He started yelling at me,” until she explained why she called, Mrs. Natoli said.
But one vacant or zombie home can lead to an entire street declining, Mr. Evans said.
Neighbors might see signs that a house is vacant, Mr. Evans said. During the winter, the driveway doesn’t get shoveled. The yard is unmowed. Mail piles up in the mailbox and newspapers don’t get picked up.
So what should a neighbor do if they see that happening?
The vacant house task force has put together a flyer, letting the public know what should be done to report a vacant home in their neighborhoods.
Call the city at (315) 785-5535, visit the Code Enforcement office in City Hall or email CodeEnforcement@watertown-ny.gov. Include your contact information, address of the vacant house and color/description and why you think it might be vacant.
With the help from the realtors’ group, the city also has started a marketing campaign to let the public know about the city’s efforts. Radio and television public service announcements were completed on the different facets of the issue.
This year, the city unsuccessfully applied for a second round of state zombie funding.
Despite the loss in funding, Mr. Finn said that City Council members have placed vacant and abandoned homes as a priority.
There might be more vacant and abandoned homes than originally thought, he said.
Believing the number could actually be around 400, he said concerned residents should contact the city about problem homes in their neighborhoods.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.