MOIRA — State police confirmed Wednesday morning that a single-vehicle crash on Route 11 during the early morning hours of Saturday resulted in a fatality.
At approximately 2:29 a.m., state troopers were called to Route 11 in Moira for a report of a tractor-trailer overturned in a ditch, according to a prepared statement from the state police’s press information office.
A preliminary investigation determined the driver and sole occupant of the semitrailer, Rupert J. Snyder, 27, of Bombay, was traveling northeast on Route 11 when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle exited the east shoulder of the roadway, causing the tractor-trailer to overturn and separate.
Mr. Snyder died at the scene, according to state police.
State troopers were assisted at the scene by the Moira Volunteer Fire Department and the Franklin County coroner.
