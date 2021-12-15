LOWVILLE — Festive tractors bedecked in lights are starting to pop up around the village.
The Lowville Future Farmers of America club’s first Tractor Lighting Contest is ramping up this week with judging to take place over the weekend.
The group is asking anyone with a tractor in the Lowville Free Academy and Central School District, “lawn mowers included,” to decorate equipment with Christmas lights and display their creations in their front yards by 5 p.m. Friday to be viewed at least until the contest ends on Sunday.
A few well-lit tractors can already be seen at the Lewis County Fairgrounds, 5485 Bostwick St., and at the school on North State Street, but more will be ready soon.
An address list with all of the tractor competitors will be posted on the Lowville Ffa Aggies Facebook page so people can drive around and see the displays.
People can vote for their favorite display by “liking” the Facebook photo of that display by Sunday to be counted.
There are no entry fees and no prizes, but the winner will be able to say they lit up their tractor better than anyone else in town.
To register for the contest or for more information, send an email to the club’s teacher adviser, Melvin Phelps, at mphelps@lowvilleacademy.org. Include the tractor decorator’s name and where the tractor will be displayed.
Participants are also asked to email three pictures of their glowing tractors from different angles to be posted on Facebook for judging.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.