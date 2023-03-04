Trailblazing Green Beret earns Medal of Honor

President Joe Biden presents the Medal of Honor to retired U.S. Army Col. Paris Davis during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House on Friday in Washington, D.C. Davis received the highest award for bravery in the U.S. military for his actions as one of the nation’s first Black officers to lead a Special Forces team in combat, almost 60 years after he was first recommended for the award. Win McNamee/Getty Images/TNS

 Win McNamee

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden bestowed the Medal of Honor to one of the nation’s first Special Forces officers, who struggled for decades to earn recognition for his actions saving fellow soldiers during a grueling, daylong firefight in Vietnam.

Paris Davis, 83, was awarded the nation’s highest military honor at the White House on Friday after the Pentagon twice had said it lost paperwork nominating him for the award. The case has been widely seen as an example of discrimination faced by Black soldiers in the years after armed services were integrated.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.