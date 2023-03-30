MINNEAPOLIS — A BNSF train carrying ethanol and corn syrup derailed and caught fire in the west-central Minnesota town of Raymond early Thursday, and residents living near the scene were being evacuated, the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office said.
More than 20 tanker cars jumped the tracks on the west side of the community about 110 miles west of the Twin Cities just after 1 a.m., said Lena Kent, a spokeswoman for the railroad.
No injuries were reported and BNSF is sending a team to the scene to assess the situation, she added.
Scores of first responders from several agencies rushed to the scene and residents living within a half mile of the crash were told to leave their homes.
Those who needed a place to go were directed to go to the Central Minnesota Christian School in nearby Prinsburg, said Kandiyohi County Sheriff Eric Tollefson.
Jon De Groot, superintendent of schools, said he wasn’t expecting too many people, but more than 150 came to seek refuge, he said.
“I’m proud of how our community banded together,” De Groot said. “We were blessed to be a blessing. Everybody got along.”
The Red Cross was also on the scene.
Gov. Tim Walz and state emergency management leadership were to visit the site and meet with residents Thursday, a spokeswoman for the governor said.
The Federal Railroad Administration was also sending officials to the scene, said U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg in a statement.
No travel was advised within the city of about 800 people while the large fire was being contained and extinguished, he said.
Highway 23, a major route into the town, has been closed between Kandiyohi County Road 1 and Chippewa County Road 1, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said.
The derailment in Raymond comes after several other incidents across the country in recent weeks, including the high-profile crash in East Palestine, Ohio, in which a train carrying hazardous materials derailed on Feb. 3.
There were at least 1,164 train derailments across the country last year, according to data from the Federal Railroad Administration. That means the country is averaging roughly three derailments per day.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.