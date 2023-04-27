Assembly transport proposals quashed

The New York State Capitol in Albany. Dreamstime/TNS

ALBANY — Two bills introduced by the north country’s Assembly members were shot down in committee proceedings on Tuesday, for what the Assembly’s minority says are the flaws of being introduced by Republicans.

“We have seen too many good bills blocked, simply because the sponsor doesn’t sit on the other side of the aisle,” said Assembly Minority Leader William A. Barclay, R-Pulaski.

