ALBANY — Two bills introduced by the north country’s Assembly members were shot down in committee proceedings on Tuesday, for what the Assembly’s minority says are the flaws of being introduced by Republicans.
“We have seen too many good bills blocked, simply because the sponsor doesn’t sit on the other side of the aisle,” said Assembly Minority Leader William A. Barclay, R-Pulaski.
In a group of transportation-related bills put forward by Republicans to the Assembly Transportation Committee on Tuesday, Assemblyman Kenneth D. Blankenbush, R-Black River, proposed directing the state Department of Motor Vehicles to issue a special license plate for the 10th Mountain Division.
Assemblyman Scott A. Gray, R-Watertown, proposed providing dairy and agricultural product transporters with tags to transit the Thruway without being charged a toll.
Both bills have no Democratic co-sponsors, and along with the nine other Republican-backed bills, some more controversial than others, the bills were blocked along a party-line vote in the committee.
Mr. Blankenbush said it’s another example of Democratic control in the legislature, that any bills introduced by the Republican minority are automatically discounted and rarely ever allowed to make it to a floor vote.
“The Albany Democrats control what goes into a committee and what comes out,” he said. “In my opinion, this is not a controversial bill, but still, what happens is the majority looks at the minority bills and just stops them.”
Mr. Gray on Thursday issued a statement reiterating the need for his bill.
“Our local farms are facing extinction and economic strife,” he said. “This is dire, as New York’s agricultural industry is one of the backbones of the state.”
He said more needs to be done at the state level to support local farm operations, and his bill would have helped cut costs and even lower food prices.
Some of the bills voted down by the Transportation Committee’s Democratic majority are unsurprising. A measure to repeal congestion pricing in New York City, where drivers in Manhattan would be charged a toll for driving in the most traffic-heavy areas at peak times, flies in the face of the Democratic plan to use the measure to reduce traffic and emissions in the city.
Another, to rename the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge downstate, has been a common talking point for Republicans who hammer disgraced former Democratic Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, who directed the construction of the bridge and advocated for it to be named in honor of his father.
But the vote to shut down bills that would issue special license plates with decals honoring the 10th Mountain Division, families of fallen veterans, the Girl Scouts of America and volunteer firefighters, all of which would come at no cost to the state, seem to have less concrete reasoning.
Bills that are voted down at any point in the legislative process cannot be reintroduced for the remainder of the year, until a new session is called again in January. Mr. Blankenbush said that in the coming months he’ll work to find a Democratic legislator to co-sponsor his 10th Mountain license plate bill and reintroduce it next year.
“Most of the time, I approach my upstate Democratic colleagues and we do get bipartisan support,” he said. “That’s what I’ll be doing here.”
Despite the delay, Mr. Blankenbush said it’s become something he’s used to after more than a decade in the Assembly.
“It doesn’t slow my process down anymore, because I’m used to it,” he said. “All you have to do is look around here and see how much of a delay we have in getting anything done. Even though I criticize, I also know I have to be patient.”
Mr. Gray said he will continue to push for his bill, as well as others that would help cut costs and protect the viability of New York’s local farms.
