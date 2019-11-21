LOWVILLE — When John Reade saw that volunteers were being sought for Black River watershed cleanup events in an article on the cover of his local weekly newspaper, The Journal & Republican, he decided it was a good thing to do.
Mr. Reade, 45, didn’t just participate in the 10th annual Trash Bash — he was inspired, picking up on his own what all of the volunteers combined did last year which resulted in over half of this year’s haul.
At the first cleanup in the series, held on Sept. 11 beginning at the Soil and Conservation District on Outer Stowe Street in Lowville, Mr. Reade was surprised to find that the only volunteers were people already working for the county, like event leader and Soil and Conservation’s District Manager Nichelle Swisher, no other “normal” community members like himself.
“After that, I decided to go to as many of the locations as I could,” Mr. Reade said.
Not limiting his sense of community to his own county, Mr. Reade gave the Bash organizer, Tug Hill Commission Natural Resource Specialist Jennifer Harvill, a call, surprising her by accepting her invitation to attend the Jefferson County event on Sept. 18, too.
That cleanup, organized by the Jefferson County Water Quality Coordinating Committee and led by Christine Watkins, started at the Waterworks Park, Huntington Street.
Other garbage gatherings were held by 35 Jefferson Community College students led by Chris Ebey and Bruce Alexander, the Adirondack Communities Advisory League in Boonville and the Haderondah 4-H Club of Old Forge in Inlet.
The “big one,” Mr. Reade said, was Lyons Falls Alive’s Sept. 28 bash, led by Christine Chaufty, where many community members including high school students from South Lewis High School came together to tidy their waterway banks.
Both Mr. Reade and Ms. Harvill noted how important it was to engage the high school students and get them motivated to volunteer, keep the watershed clean and maybe even think twice before throwing garbage on the ground.
With two of those students, Mr. Reade cleaned about a half mile along Kosterville Road by dragging the garbage up to the roadside because there was too much to carry in the sacks provided.
In the middle of the week following the official event, Mr. Reade said he went back with a truck to pick up the garbage he and the students had left on the shoulder, along with more he hauled up to the other side of the road on his own.
In total, Mr. Reade gathered the better part of 650 pounds of garbage and 10 tires, he said.
Beaches Bridge boat launch between Lowville and Watson was given some special attention as well during the trash bash.
“I drive by it everyday and it bothered me that I could see so much garbage just driving by, so I thought it would be good to do it there, too,” Mr. Reade said.
Beaches Bridge and its boat launch flooded not long after the cleanup, so he didn’t get to enjoy the garbage-free view he had created, but next year and those after, Mr. Reade hopes the garbage will be less and easier to clean up each year.
“People think giving back takes a lot of time and money, but it doesn’t,” Mr. Reade said, “It was a pleasure to do it and it was easier to volunteer than most people think.”
Materials used to keep trash collector volunteers safe included gloves donated by White’s Lumber and trash grabbers supplied through the Black River Advisory Committee.
Eighty-two people participated in pickups in 11 locations along the Black River Watershed shorelines, removing almost 1,000 pounds of garbage along their way.
Last year, 630 pounds of garbage were picked up by 52 participants.
Since the event began in 2009, more than 5,700 pounds of trash has been removed from the area.
The Trash Bash was sponsored in part by the American Littoral Society, which also collects the collection data and forwards it to the Ocean Conservancy, Washington D.C., to be included in the worldwide International Coastal Cleanup tally.
More than 100 countries participate in the event.
As for Mr. Reade, he said he learned a lot by participating in the Trash Bash and already has one person willing to volunteer with him next year.
“It’s not very painful and it’s not difficult to do, but what it does for the environment is immeasurable.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.