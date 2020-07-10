The brief but violent thunderstorm that hit the Malone area about 3 p.m. Friday brought down a tree on College Avenue in the village.
The broken branches fell across the power lines, snapping a National Grid power pole and causing outages along College Avenue, Brown and State streets, Scott Drive and Willow Street. It also affected the traffic lights on the corner of Willow and Main streets, as well as the traffic light at the intersection of Main and Raymond Street.
After several days of record-breaking or near-record heat, a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for the north country region throughout the weekend, with wind and rain from Tropical Storm Fay expected to hit the area Saturday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.