WATERTOWN — State Department of Labor data for January indicates the jobless rates in the tri-county area fell from January 2021 levels.
The Watertown-Fort Drum/Jefferson County area reported a 2 percentage point decrease year to year in unemployment rates, down from 6.7% in January 2021, to 4.7% in January 2022.
St. Lawrence County’s unemployment rate was at 4.6%, down from 6.5% in January 2021. Lewis County’s unemployment rate was 5.1%, down from 7.2% in January 2021.
The statewide unemployment rate was 5.3%, tied with Connecticut for seventh-highest in the United States.
