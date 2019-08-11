WATERTOWN -- A procession of police cars that passed through Watertown on I-81 South Sunday morning, met by dozens of fire departments and police officers, sheriffs and troopers on overpasses, was in honor of State Police Sgt./ Station Commander Jeffrey M. Cicora.
Sgt. Cicora died Saturday after a battle with an illness stemming from is assignment at the World Trade Center following the terrorist attack on Sept. 11, 2001, state police said. The procession left from a summer home in the Thousand Islands Sunday and progressed to his home in Baldwinsville, police said.
Along the route he was honored my many first responders, including firefighters who hoisted giant American flags from ladder trucks.
After the terrorist attack, Sgt. Cicora was assigned to New York City to aid in the search and recovery efforts.
Sgt. Cicora joined the State Police on October 12, 1992, and served with for 24 years, retiring in May of 2017 due to his illness.
He survived by his wife and son.
