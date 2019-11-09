MALONE — State police have confirmed that two people died in a multi-vehicle crash on Route 37 on Friday afternoon.
Initial reports from the scene indicated that the crash resulted in two fatalities, but troopers could only confirm one death Friday night. The second death was confirmed on Saturday.
Details of the crash, including the identities of the deceased, were not being released Saturday evening. Troopers cited the continuing investigation and the fact that not all of the families of the victims had been notified.
Investigators were on the scene late into the evening Friday, and the road remained closed to traffic more than six hours after the crash.
The three-vehicle crash occurred at about 2 p.m. Friday afternoon on the sweeping curve on Route 37 between Bare Hill Road and county Route 51, also known as Creighton Road.
Reports from the scene indicated that at least two of the vehicles had collided head on; the involvement of the third vehicle was not clear.
The area has been the scene of at least four fatal crashes in the past three years.
