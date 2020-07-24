WATERTOWN — A recent initiative by state police in which troopers dress as construction workers in work zones resulted in nearly 100 tickets being issued in two days.
“Operation Hard Hat” took place on State Route 12F and I-690 in Onondaga County and its intent was to crack down on work zone violations and highlight the importance of safe driving through active construction areas. Based on the initial success of the initiative — which resulted in 90 tickets being issued — state police are planning additional operations throughout the summer.
Troopers issued tickets for a variety of violations, including speeding, use of a cell phone while driving, failure to wear a seat belt, and the ‘Move Over’ law.
(0) comments
