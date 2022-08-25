State police announced on Wednesday that troopers issued 25,199 total traffic tickets during the special “Speed Week” traffic enforcement campaign, which was conducted from Aug. 15 to 21 and targeted speeding and other unsafe driving behaviors.
In the north country alone, troopers issued 526 tickets, 466 tickets for speeding, 22 for child restraint/seat belt violations, 16 for distracted driving, 15 for move over law violations, and arrested seven people for drunken and impaired driving, according to a state police news release.
In total, troopers issued 14,008 tickets for speeding, 531 for distracted driving, 476 for move over law violations, and arrested 214 people for drunken and impaired driving, the release said. State police also responded to 206 personal injury crashes, including five fatal crashes.
During the August 2021 “Speed Week” detail, state police issued 32,922 total tickets, including 18,358 for speeding, the release said.
As part of this enforcement detail, troopers targeted speeding and aggressive drivers across the state. Troopers watched for impaired and distracted drivers, vehicle occupants who were not properly buckled up, and drivers who violated the move over law, which requires motorists to exercise extreme caution when passing emergency vehicles on the side of the road.
State police used concealed identity traffic enforcement, or CITE patrol vehicles to better locate drivers talking or texting on hand-held devices.
