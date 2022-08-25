Troopers issue thousands of tickets in ‘Speed Week’ drive, 526 in NNY

A solar speed radar on County Route 24 just outside Malone helps drivers keep their speed in check. New York State Police issued 25,199 total traffic tickets during the special “Speed Week” traffic enforcement campaign from Aug. 15 to 21. Trevor Buchanan/Malone Telegram

State police announced on Wednesday that troopers issued 25,199 total traffic tickets during the special “Speed Week” traffic enforcement campaign, which was conducted from Aug. 15 to 21 and targeted speeding and other unsafe driving behaviors.

In the north country alone, troopers issued 526 tickets, 466 tickets for speeding, 22 for child restraint/seat belt violations, 16 for distracted driving, 15 for move over law violations, and arrested seven people for drunken and impaired driving, according to a state police news release.

