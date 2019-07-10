WATERTOWN — State troopers are investigating a robbery at the Harris Jewelry store in the Salmon Run Mall on outer Arsenal Street. Dispatch confirmed the call came in about 10 p.m. Wednesday. Scanner chatter indicated the suspect fled the scene and may have a handgun.
Further details will be posted when available.
