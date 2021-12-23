RUSSELL - A 38-year-old man is charged with two methamphetamine-related felonies after police say they found one-pot meth labs at County Route 24 residence.
Troopers say they charged Jeffrey Bush, 38, with single counts of third-degree unlawful manufacturing of methamphetamine and second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, both felonies, on Wednesday.
Troopers said their Violent Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team was called to assist the state Department of Environmental Conservation with executing a search warrant at 2511 County Route 24.
Police allege they found a number of bottles used for one-pot methamphetamine production and items used to produce methamphetamine in a garage on the property.
The state police’s Contaminated Crime Scene Emergency Response Team removed and secured the items and one-pot bottles, police said.
Troopers said they were assisted by the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department and United State Border Patrol.
