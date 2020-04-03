The coronavirus outbreak has hit the state police, with 33 officers testing positive in the Troop D region.
As of Friday, Trooper Jack D. Keller, the public information officer, said Troop D has 33 COVID-19 cases, with 31 officers and two civilians.
He could not provide information about where the officers are stationed in Troop D.
Troop D covers Onondaga County, where there’s a growing number of cases since the outbreak began.
Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Madison, Oneida and Oswego are the other counties in Troop D.
State police also confirmed that at least three Troop B officers have tested positive for COVID-19. Their locations were not released.
Troop B covers Essex, Franklin, Clinton and St. Lawrence counties, as well as the northern portion of Hamilton County.
