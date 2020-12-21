WATERTOWN - A single truck careened off Route 232 at about 6 p.m. Monday, rolling several times before coming to a rest on its side in the middle of a driveway.
Witnesses said the truck appeared to have rolled as many as six times before landing on a driveway of the McCabe property.
Tracks through the grass show the truck veered off the road before traveling across a front lawn before flipping over.
First responders are on the scene. At least one person was removed from the vehicle, which had its windshield removed.
A towing company has flipped the truck over and is towing it away.
The road remains open to traffic.
Town of Watertown Fire, Town of Watertown Ambulance and Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies are at the scene.
