Trudeau to press Biden on migrant flow at border

President Joe Biden meets with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Mexico City on Jan. 10 during the North American Leaders’ Summit. Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images/TNS

 Jim Watson/AFP

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he and Joe Biden will discuss stemming the flow of irregular migration into Canada when the U.S. President visits Ottawa next month.

Trudeau has been under pressure over the increasing number of asylum seekers entering from the U.S. at a border crossing not far from Champlain, N.Y. It’s about 40 miles south of Montreal.

Tribune Wire

