Indictment filed in Georgia election case

A Fulton County Sheriff K-9 officer secures the area around the Fulton County Courthouse on Aug. 8 in Atlanta where a grand jury on Monday indicted former President Donald Trump and 18 of his Republican allies over their attempt to overturn the 2020 election in the state. Joe Raedle/Getty Images/TNS

ATLANTA — Former President Donald Trump and 18 allies were charged on Monday with conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.

In a sweeping 98-page indictment handed up by a Fulton County grand jury, Trump was charged with racketeering and a dozen other felonies, such as solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer, conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree and false statements and writings. The indictment contained 41 criminal counts.

