ALBANY — The Trump administration has weighed in on behalf of Rensselaer County Clerk Frank Merola in his lawsuit against the Green Light Law.
In a memorandum filed Thursday, the administration’s attorneys wrote that Merola’s lawsuit accurately claimed that the state law, which would allow undocumented immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses in New York, would violate federal law regarding information-sharing.
“For us, I think it’s a game-changer,” Merola said. “The fact the Department of Justice sees the same issues we see... There are so many things wrong with the law and our hope is the guys (judge) agree with the Department of Justice.”
Merola filed the lawsuit against Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Attorney General Letitia James and Mark Schroeder, the commissioner for the state Department of Motor Vehicles, in July. His lawsuit challenged the constitutionality of the law, saying he could face federal criminal charges by enforcing it because Green Light prohibits DMVs from sharing the information of undocumented immigrants.
The state filed a motion to dismiss Merola’s lawsuit, saying he lacked capacity and standing to challenge the law. In the memorandum of support, the administration’s attorneys wrote that while he would not comment on those issues, concerns about Green Light’s conflict with federal law were valid.
“The Act’s disclosure restrictions are wide-reaching and appear aimed at frustrating the federal government’s enforcement of the immigration laws,” the memorandum read. “These aspects of the Act are legally suspect.”
Merola — and before him, Erie County Clerk Michael Kearns in a similar lawsuit that was ultimately dismissed — argued that by prohibiting the disclosure of undocumented immigrants’ information, they would be violating Section 1373 of the U.S. code.
But attorneys argued that Section 1373 violates the 10th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which guarantees states’ authority over policy matters not delegated to the federal government — and which the Supreme Court ruled on last year.
The administration disputed this in his memorandum, drawing upon past circuit cases that have upheld various interpretations of the constitutionality of Section 1373.
“Information-access provisions like Sections 1373 and 1644 do not regulate the States’ sovereign authority to “regulate their own citizens,” but rather ensure federal access to information regarding federally regulated individuals that the federal government needs to regulate those individuals,” they wrote.
The Attorney General’s office declined comment on the memorandum, but James has been steadfast in her defense of the legality of Green Light.
Some 265,000 undocumented immigrants, including 64,000 in the Hudson Valley and Northern and Western New York, are expected to seek driver’s licenses in the first three years of Green Light, according to the left-leaning Fiscal Policy Institute. The law is expected to generate $83 million in revenue the first year, and $57 million each year after that.
Like James, proponents of the law have argued that it would improve public safety with more state-inspected vehicles and insured drivers on the road, resulting in fewer hit-and-run crashes.
New York is one of 13 states to adopt legislation that allows undocumented immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses.
But many county clerks upstate have remained adamantly opposed to the law, citing concerns about its implementation and fraudulent voter registration. Some clerks — including Merola and Genesee County Clerk Michael Cianfrini — have said they will refuse to issue driver’s licenses to undocumented immigrants when the law rolls out on Dec. 14.
State Sen. Luis Sepulveda, D-32, who sponsored Green Light and called it a model bill, has repeatedly said he’s not concerned about opposition to the law.
“Come March, people are going to be talking about the success of the law,” he recently told Johnson Newspapers.
Massarah Mikati covers the New York State Legislature and immigration for Johnson Newspaper Corp. Email her at mmikati@columbiagreenemedia.com, or find her on Twitter @massarahmikati.
