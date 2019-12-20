The Trump administration announced Friday that it would block a rule designed to phase out older incandescent bulbs and require Americans to use energy-efficient light bulbs.
In announcing the move, the secretary of energy, Dan Brouillette, who is a former auto lobbyist, said the administration had chosen “to protect consumer choice by ensuring that the American people do not pay the price for unnecessary overregulation from the federal government.” The new rule was unnecessary, he said, because innovation and technology are already “increasing the efficiency and affordability of light bulbs without federal government intervention.”
The rule, which would have gone into effect on Jan. 1, was required under a law passed in 2007 during the administration of President George W. Bush.
Noah Horowitz, director of the Natural Resources Defense Council’s center for energy efficiency standards, assailed the move, saying the administration had “just thumbed its nose at Congress, America’s families and businesses, and the environment.”
The group has estimated that the administration’s action could cost American consumers an extra $14 billion on annual energy bills.
In September, the Trump administration announced it would roll back a rule to apply energy efficiency standards to specialty light bulbs like three-way, flame-shaped and globe-shaped bulbs. At that time, it also indicated that it might block the rule regarding the general-purpose bulbs as well.
In response, several states — including California, Vermont and Colorado — passed standards that would match the federal requirements called for under the Bush-era law.
The cost of energy-efficient bulbs, once far more expensive than incandescent models, has plunged. The Energy Department news release noted that the average cost of LED bulbs has dropped by nearly 90% since 2008.
Trump has long railed against federal requirements that make consumer appliances and goods more efficient, including water-saving toilets and light bulbs.
The evolution of more efficient light bulbs is an encouraging spot in efforts to reduce energy use and greenhouse gas emissions. Energy consumption in American homes has risen over the decades, but has dipped in recent years, and the humble light bulb deserves much of the credit.
