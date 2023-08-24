Trump booked in Georgia election case

In a handout provided by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, former President Donald Trump poses for his booking photo at the Fulton County jail on Thursday in Atlanta Trump was booked on 13 charges related to an alleged plan to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. Fulton County Sheriff’s Office via Getty Images/TNS

 Fulton County Sheriff's Office

ATLANTA — Former President Donald Trump surrendered to authorities in Georgia Thursday night after being indicted last week and accused of conspiring with allies to overturn the 2020 election that he lost to Joe Biden.

After turning himself in at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, Trump was set to be booked and photographed — something that did not happen in the other three jurisdictions in which he has been indicted — making him the first U.S. president to receive a mugshot.

