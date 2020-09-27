Trump calls for drug test for Biden before debate

President Donald Trump repeated his calls for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden to take a drug test before their upcoming debate, continuing a nasty line of attack on his opponent.
“I will be strongly demanding a Drug Test of Sleepy Joe Biden prior to, or after, the Debate on Tuesday night. Naturally, I will agree to take one also,” Trump tweeted Sunday. “His Debate performances have been record setting UNEVEN, to put it mildly. Only drugs could have caused this discrepancy???”
For months, Trump and his surrogates have attacked Biden’s mental fitness for the presidency, with the president accusing Biden of using drugs to help his performances in public. Trump has offered no evidence for the inflammatory charge.
The first presidential debate is scheduled to take place Tuesday in Cleveland.
