President Donald Trump greets the crowd on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images/TNS)

NEW YORK — In the 24 hours after former President Donald Trump was indicted in a Manhattan District Court, his campaign was reported to have generated $4 million in donations.

Over 25% of these new funds came from first-time donors, said Trump’s team, adding in a statement that the cash is “further solidifying President Trump’s status as the clear frontrunner in the Republican primary.”

