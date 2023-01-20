Trump drops suit against AG Letitia James

New York Attorney General Letitia James speaks during a news conference on Sept. 21, 2022, in New York. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images/TNS)

NEW YORK — Former President Donald Trump dropped a lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James on Friday just a day after a federal judge slapped him and a lawyer with a nearly $1 million fine for filing bogus cases against political enemies.

Trump pulled the plug on the Florida suit against James after being slapped down by U.S. District Judge Middlebrooks over a separate lawsuit that accused Hillary Clinton of engineering the Russia collusion probe.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.