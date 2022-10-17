Trump endorses Zeldin for governor

New York Republican candidate for governor Lee M. Zeldin, a Long Island congressman, speaks during his primary election night party on June 28 at the Coral House in Baldwin, Nassau County. Former President Donald J. Trump has endorsed Zeldin against incumbent Democratic Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images/TNS

Former President Donald J. Trump endorsed Republican candidate Lee M. Zeldin for governor on Sunday.

With just weeks to go before the election between Zeldin, a Long Island congressman, and Democratic incumbent Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul, Trump sang Zeldin’s praises in a post to Trump’s Truth Social platform.

